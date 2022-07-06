As training camp approaches, the Patriots' wide receiver corps is slated to be headed by DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Bourne and Nelson Agholor, Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports.

Meanwhile, second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton looks like a roster lock, though the speedster figures to be eased into the mix, while 2019 first-rounder N'Keal Harry is a candidate to be moved. With the Patriots also rostering a pair of capable pass-catching tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, there's a lot of mouths to feed in the team's offense. In that context, any potential uptick in Bourne's production this coming season hinges on the continuing development of second-year signal-caller Mac Jones as well as his volume not being suppressed due to the potential of the team spreading the ball around to its many targets. Bourne -- who turns 27 on Aug. 4 -- finished the 2021 regular season with 55 catches (on 70 targets) for 800 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 12 carries for 125 yards in 17 games.