Bourne (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots listed a number of a players with questionable designations despite practicing in limited fashion Saturday, so it's hard to say for certain what Bourne's status will be for the prime-time game. Expect more information to be announced closer to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With an 11-156-0 receiving line on 14 targets through six games to date, however, Bourne is only a lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats.