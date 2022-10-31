Bourne was on the field for 54 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being out there for 69 percent of the Patriots' plays on offense, Bourne didn't catch a pass Sunday, while recording just one target for his third consecutive contest. Until additional volume heads his way on a regular basis, Bourne is off the fantasy radar.