Bourne recorded three receptions on four targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 33-26 loss to the Vikings. He also had one rush for minus-seven yards.

Bourne got involved in the offense in the fourth quarter as New England attempted to make up a one-score deficit. He hauled in catches of 14 and 17 yards, though the latter came with only 28 seconds left and the Vikings playing prevent defense. Bourne played 38 offensive snaps, but that was in part due to an injury scare for Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), who played a season-low 16 snaps on the night.