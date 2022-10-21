Bourne (toe) remained limited at practice Friday.
Bourne was limited to just four snaps in last weekend's win over the Browns due to a toe injury and appears to be trending toward an official 'questionable' designation for Monday night's 8:15 ET kickoff. With an 11-156-0 line on 14 targets through six outings this season, however, Bourne profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in advance of Week 7 action.
