Bourne caught six of seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-25 win over the Bills, and he also lost a fumble.

Bourne's four-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was his first trip to the end zone since a two-touchdown performance against the Eagles in the season opener. That play put the Patriots up 22-10 with 7:36 remaining, but after Buffalo responded with a touchdown, Bourne made a critical error on New England's next possession, as he lost a fumble to set the Bills up in Patriots territory. Buffalo capitalized on the miscue and scored the go-ahead touchdown, but Bourne's teammates bailed him out by responding with a game-winning touchdown drive. Bourne didn't contribute on the final drive but still finished with team-high totals in targets and receiving yards, affirming his spot as the Patriots' top receiver heading into a Week 8 trip to Miami.