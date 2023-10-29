Bourne is slated to undergo an on MRI on his right knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, based on the initial diagnosis, the hope is that Bourne is dealing with an MCL injury. If New England's leading receiver is forced to miss time, the team's wideout corps could be shorthanded in Week 9, with DeVante Parker also having left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a head injury. If both players are out next weekend against the Commanders, Tyquan Thornton and/or Kayshon Boutte would be candidates to suit up after having been inactive versus Miami.