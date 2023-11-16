Bourne (knee) underwent surgery to repair his right ACL on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in the coming offseason, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Bourne, who landed on IR in late October, is done for the 2023 campaign due to a right ACL tear. He tallied a 37-406-4 receiving line on 55 targets across the first eight games of the year, while operating as the Patriots' most productive wideout. The 28-year-old is on track to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but New England could have incentive to re-sign him, assuming his recovery progresses on track.