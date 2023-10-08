Bourne brought in two of five targets for 43 yards in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Bourne's modest receiving yardage total led the Patriots on a completely forgettable day for New England's offense, and he also paced the team in targets. The veteran's fantasy outlook remains dim due to its symbiotic relationship with the team's dismal quarterback situation, but Bourne will have a solid matchup on a paper in a Week 6 road matchup versus the Raiders.