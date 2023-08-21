Bourne caught three of his four targets for 34 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, coach Bill Belichick noted of Bourne on Monday that the wideout "had a good spring. That spring led into having a good training camp. He's done very well in all phases -- played multiple spots, caught the ball well, blocked well." As the coming season approaches, Bourne has a chance to claim a key role in a New England WR corps that also features JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton, who missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury. From a fantasy perspective though, Bourne's target volume could fluctuate as long as his fellow key pass catchers remain healthy, while working in an offense that could lean heavily on RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.