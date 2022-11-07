Bourne, who was on the field for 48 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts, caught three of his four targets for 11 yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After having recorded just one target in three consecutive games, Bourne -- who also carried once for one yard -- was more involved in the Patriots' passing game Sunday, with DeVante Parker (knee) out, but it didn't amount to much fantasy production. With Parker potentially back in action following the Patriots' bye, Bourne's lineup upside remains limited ahead of the team's Nov. 20 contest against the Jets.