Bourne caught three of his five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Bourne, who was on the field for 41 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, has been targeted five times in each of his last two outings. Now that he's moved further past the knee injury that resulted in him starting the season on the PUP list, Bourne has a chance to continue to produce enough (while working alongside fellow WRs DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte) to merit lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats.