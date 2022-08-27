Bourne brought in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

Bourne logged his first target of the game on the Patriots' second possession and tied with a slew of other pass catchers for second on the team in receptions. The veteran logged career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (800) in his first Patriots campaign in 2021 while also tying his high-water mark in touchdowns (five), and he's set to open the season as the No. 3 wideout against the Dolphins in a Week 1 road divisional matchup Sept. 11.