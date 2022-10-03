Bourne logged 26 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Packers en route to catching two of his three targets for 23 yards and rushing once for 15 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (knee) remained sidelined Sunday, Bourne didn't see heavy volume in Week 4 and with the Patriots' QB situation looking cloudy in the short term due to injuries to Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (head), Bourne remains a speculative fantasy option ahead of this weekend's game against the Lions.