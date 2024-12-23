Share Video

Bourne caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Bourne -- who had caught three passes in each of his previous three outings -- was on the field for 51 of the Patriots' 73 snaps on offense Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. As the team's final two games approach, Bourne carries modest fantasy upside in PPR formats.

