Bourne recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Bourne had his path to a significant offensive role cleared with both Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) and DeVante Parker (knee) sidelined for the contest. He commanded 11 targets to lead the team and also hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions from 19 and 11 yards away, respectively. Bourne will face more competition for opportunity at some point this season, but in the short term, he could remain the favorite target of Mac Jones.