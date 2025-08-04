Bourne (lower leg) won't practice in the week leading up to Friday's preseason opener against Washington, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS reports.

Bourne had his leg rolled up on in practice this past Friday and will miss at least a week of practice as a result. The veteran wide receiver will likely be held out of Friday's preseason game due to the injury, though official confirmation on that front won't come until later in the week.