Patriots' Kenjon Barner: Inactive Sunday
Barner is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Barner is the odd man out, with Sony Michel back from a knee injury. Meanwhile, James White is on hand to assume change-of-pace/pass-catching duties, while versatile wideout Cordarrelle Patterson is on hand in the event that Michel suffers any in-game setbacks Sunday.
