Patriots' Kenjon Barner: Limited role Sunday night
Barner was on the field for three of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Despite the fact the Sony Michel remained out Sunday with a knee injury, Barner saw just one carry for four yards in the game. Meanwhile, James White logged 12 carries for 31 yards and versatile wideout Cordarrelle Patterson ran 11 times for 61 yards and a TD. Barner is strictly a depth option at this time and off the fantasy radar.
