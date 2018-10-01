Patriots' Kenjon Barner: Logs three carries Sunday
Barner logged three carries for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins.
While serving as the Patriots' No. 3 running back Sunday, Barner was on the field for 10 of the team's 81 snaps on offense. He's clearly behind top back Sony Michel and pass-catching ace James White in the team's backfield pecking order, a reality that limits Barner's fantasy utility.
