Barner was on the field for seven of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills, en route to carrying twice for four yards.

Though top back Sony Michel (knee) was inactive Monday, Barner's role was limited, as wideout Cordarrelle Patterson led the team with 10 carries (for 38 yards) in the contest and James White handled his normal pass-catching duties out of the New England backfield. Michel was listed as a limited practice participant Saturday, which suggests that he has a chance to play in Week 9. In any case, Barner is not a high-percentage fantasy option.