The Patriots signed Barner on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Barner will likely play a depth role at running back, but is more likely to make an impact as a punt returner. While Patrick Chung is the current Patriot in that role, Barner could potentially get some looks.

