Barner re-signed with the Patriots on Monday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Barner has now signed with the Patriots three times in the past month, with each of his last two stints lasting less than two weeks. This may end the discussion about New England re-signing Mike Gillislee, who might have posed a threat to Sony Michel's workload near the goal line. Barner shouldn't have much impact on either Michel or James White.

