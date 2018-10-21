Barner rushed 10 times for 36 yards and didn't draw a target in the passing game during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.

The Patriots love their running back committees, and Barner was the next man up to join James White after Sony Michel left the game with a knee injury. White dominated the touches battle with 11 carries and eight catches (including two touchdowns), but Barner would be in line to receive some early-down work if Michel's unable to return by the time New England clashes with the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 8.