Patriots' Kenjon Barner: Slots in as No. 3 back
Barner officially re-signed with the Patriots on Wednesday.
Reports surfaced a day earlier suggesting that Barner's return to New England was imminent, but he wasn't added to the 53-man roster until the Patriots cleared a spot for him by surprisingly placing Rex Burkhead (neck) on injured reserve. Barner bolsters the team's backfield depth with Burkhead out of the mix, but at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, the 29-year-old is unlikely to gain much traction in the rushing attack. As it stands now, he slots in behind top back Sony Michel and pass-catching ace James White, with most of Barner's initial snaps instead expected to come on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times