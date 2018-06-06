Britt did not participate in Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice due to a hamstring injury he sustained Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Britt signed with the Patriots late in 2017 after being waived by the Browns, totaling two catches for 23 yards in the three games he appeared in with New England. The veteran wideout has plenty of competition to beat out to not only see playing time, but also to make the 53-man roster. He will sit out at least one practice before returning to the field.