Patriots' Kenny Britt: Absent from Wednesday's minicamp session
Britt did not participate in Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice due to a hamstring injury he sustained Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Britt signed with the Patriots late in 2017 after being waived by the Browns, totaling two catches for 23 yards in the three games he appeared in with New England. The veteran wideout has plenty of competition to beat out to not only see playing time, but also to make the 53-man roster. He will sit out at least one practice before returning to the field.
More News
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking good in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking to secure role in offense•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Has team option picked up•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Hauls in 20 passes in 2017•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Inactive Saturday•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Held without a catch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...
-
Ranking AFC South schedules
The schedule-makers were kind to the AFC South, but they were particularly kind to one teal-colored...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...