Britt, who was on the field for two of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, caught his only target in the contest for seven yards.

Britt, who joined the Patriots just last week, quickly got into the team's wideout mix with Chris Hogan out with a shoulder injury. Once he gets up to speed with the team's playbook, the wideout should see more snaps, but as long as Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Hogan are around, Britt profiles as a depth option for New England.