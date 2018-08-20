Britt (hamstring) feels like he's fallen behind while missing practice this summer, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports. "You never know with a hamstring. One day you feel good. Then something's in the air and [it's] popping," Britt said. "I definitely feel like I'm behind, because I'm not out there with the guys getting the chemistry that I need with the quarterbacks and just with everybody on the same page with what we do."

Britt reportedly made a strong impression in the early stages of the offseason program, but he hasn't logged a full practice (or played in a preseason game) since injuring his hamstring June 5. The 29-year-old still has some time to make his case for a Week 1 role, as the Patriots are badly in need of help at wide receiver with Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season. Phillip Dorsett lined up with Edelman and Chris Hogan on the first-team offense during the team's first two preseason games.