The Patriots picked up Britt's team option for the 2018 season Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Among the Patriots receivers targeted at least 30 times in 2017, three of them (Danny Amendola, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead) will be unrestricted free agents in the near future, so Britt will have an entire offseason to work his way into the good graces of quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Britt landed in New England in mid-December after a disappointing nine-game run with the Browns, with whom he repaid a four-year investment with 18 catches on 38 targets. For his career, the 29-year-old wideout has averaged 44.3 receiving yards per game while tallying 32 touchdowns in 116 contests.