Patriots' Kenny Britt: Hauls in 20 passes in 2017
Britt finished the 2017 regular season with 20 catches on 42 targets for 256 yards and two TDs in 12 games, including nine contests with the Browns and three with the Patriots.
It's been an interesting journey for Britt, who parlayed a strong season with the Rams in 2016 into four-year, $32.5 million free agent contract with the Browns this past offseason. Things never clicked for the 6-foot-3, 223-pound wideout in a Cleveland uniform and he ended up signing a deal with the Patriots (that runs through next season) after being waived by the Browns in December. Set to earn $1,468,750 in 2018, Britt stands to benefit from a full offseason with the Patriots, though he'll still need to climb up a depth chart that will be topped by Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (knee) before he re-enters the fantasy conversation.
