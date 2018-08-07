Britt (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Britt returned to practice Friday and was removed from the PUP list, but his absence Tuesday suggests he still isn't back to 100 percent. While the competition at wide receiver thinned out a bit when the Patriots placed Jordan Matthews (hamstring) on injured reserve and released Malcolm Mitchell (knee), the signing of Eric Decker means Britt will still need to compete for a roster spot. With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four weeks of the season, Chris Hogan is the only New England wideout locked into a starting job.

