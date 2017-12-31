Britt did not catch any passes in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.

Britt was targeted twice in the contest, but he has yet to get much going in a New England uniform in his short stint with the team. Looking ahead to the postseason, Britt will continue to profile as a depth option behind fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Danny Amendola.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories