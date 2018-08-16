Patriots' Kenny Britt: In line to sit Thursday
Britt (hamstring) is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Britt displayed some flashes in OTAs, but he's been slowed in training camp, stalling what could have turned into a modest hype train in the wake of the departure of both Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell. Look for Britt to make a push for a key role in the Patriots offense during the last two-plus weeks of the team's preparation in advance of regular season action. Given that Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four weeks of the season, Chris Hogan is the only New England wideout locked into a starting job. Britt, if healthy, thus has a chance to make a mark out of the gate, though at this stage, the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Eric Decker and Cordarrelle Patterson are also jostling for slotting on the team's WR depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...