Britt (hamstring) is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Britt displayed some flashes in OTAs, but he's been slowed in training camp, stalling what could have turned into a modest hype train in the wake of the departure of both Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell. Look for Britt to make a push for a key role in the Patriots offense during the last two-plus weeks of the team's preparation in advance of regular season action. Given that Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four weeks of the season, Chris Hogan is the only New England wideout locked into a starting job. Britt, if healthy, thus has a chance to make a mark out of the gate, though at this stage, the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Eric Decker and Cordarrelle Patterson are also jostling for slotting on the team's WR depth chart.