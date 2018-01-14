Patriots' Kenny Britt: Inactive Saturday
Britt (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Titans.
After joining the Patriots on Dec. 12, Britt played a combined 40 offensive snaps in the final three games of the season. With Chris Hogan healthy again, though, the Patriots don't have a need for the veteran wide receiver in their playoff opener.
