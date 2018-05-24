Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking good in OTAs
Britt was the receiver "who stood out most" during Tuesday's OTA session, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder is looking to get back on track after a rough 2017 campaign in which he was limited to 20 catches for 256 yards and two TDs in 12 games (including nine with the Browns). The 10-year pro is currently flying under the radar in fantasy circles, but Reiss noted that Britt was running well Tuesday and if the 29-year-old can continue to develop a good rapport with QB Tom Brady, there's bounce-back potential here.
