With Brandin Cooks having been traded to the Rams, Britt is among the Patriots wideouts who could see an expanded role in 2018, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Britt didn't do much in his late-season stint with New England last year, but with a full offseason with the team now on tap, the 6-foot-3, 223-pounder will look to carve out a role behind top returnees Julian Edelman (who is bouncing back from a torn ACL) and Chris Hogan. In any case, with Danny Amendola now in Miami, there will certainly be competition for slotting behind the aforementioned duo. Also in the mix on that front along with Britt are Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson. Plus, the Patriots could add further veteran depth or draft a receiver later this month. As a result, at this stage it's tough to predict Britt's role in the Patriots offense, but as mediocre as he looked with the Browns last season, the 29-year-old did catch 68 passes for 1,002 yards and two TDs for the Rams in 2016.