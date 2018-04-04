In the aftermath of Tuesday's trade of Brandin Cooks to the Rams, Britt is among the Patriots wideouts who could see an expanded role in 2018, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Britt didn't do much during his late-season stint with New England in 2017, but with a full offseason with the team now on tap, the wideout will look to carve out a role behind top returnees Julian Edelman (knee) and Chris Hogan. In any case, with Danny Amendola now in Miami, there will certainly be competition for slotting behind the aforementioned duo. Also in the receiver mix along with Britt are Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson. In addition, the Patriots could add further veteran depth or draft a receiver later this month. As a result, it's tough to predict Britt's role in the Patriots offense with the season five months away, but the 29-year-old isn't completely bereft of upside after catching 68 passes for 1,002 yards and two scores for the Rams in 2016.