Britt is part of Sunday's game plan and should be active for the Patriots' 4:25 ET game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The recently signed Britt is thus expected to join the Patriots' pass-catching mix in Week 15, with Chris Hogan (shoulder) looking like a no-go Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Britt is still a fantasy dart in his anticipated debut with the Patriots, but should he click with QB Tom Brady, he could factor in down the stretch and into the postseason.

