Britt practiced with the Patriots on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Britt, who signed a two-year contract with the Patriots, adds depth and size (6-foot-3, 223 pounds) to the team's receiving corps, but it's unrealistic to expect an immediate fantasy splash from the 29-year-old. Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola continue to head New England's wideout corps, so Britt's main competition for snaps, once he gets up to speed with the playbook, will be current No. 4 WR Phillip Dorsett.