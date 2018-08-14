Britt (hamstring) remains limited at practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Britt has yet to practice fully this summer, which is less than optimal, considering some of the Patriots' other injury issues at wideout, as well as Julian Edelman's looming four-game suspension. We'd be surprised if Britt played in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Eagles, so look for the wideout to make his push for a key role in the offense during the last two weeks of the team's preparation in advance of Week 1 action.

More News
Our Latest Stories