Britt (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Britt returned to practice Friday when he was removed from the PUP list, but the Patriots then held him out of Tuesday's session. While it now appears Britt's brief absence was just a precautionary measure, he may be held out again for Thursday's preseason game against Washington. With Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Jordan Matthews (hamstring) recently released, Britt is competing for snaps with Phillip Dorsett, Eric Decker, Cordarrelle Patterson, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron.

More News
Our Latest Stories