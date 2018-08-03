Patriots' Kenny Britt: Returns to practice
Britt (hamstring) returned to the practice field Friday, NESN.com reports.
Though his presence Friday is a step in the right direction, Britt did not take part in team drills, indicating that he's still working his way back from the hamstring issue that caused him to sit out the Patriots' first seven training camp practices. With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and Jordan Matthews (hamstring) on IR, there will be snaps to be had out of the gate alongside Chris Hogan. Britt's main competition on that front will come from Phillip Dorsett, newcomer Eric Decker, and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) -- health-permitting.
More News
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Starting on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Absent from minicamp session Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking good in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking to secure role in offense•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Has team option picked up•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Hauls in 20 passes in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...