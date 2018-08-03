Britt (hamstring) returned to the practice field Friday, NESN.com reports.

Though his presence Friday is a step in the right direction, Britt did not take part in team drills, indicating that he's still working his way back from the hamstring issue that caused him to sit out the Patriots' first seven training camp practices. With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and Jordan Matthews (hamstring) on IR, there will be snaps to be had out of the gate alongside Chris Hogan. Britt's main competition on that front will come from Phillip Dorsett, newcomer Eric Decker, and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) -- health-permitting.

