Britt is finalizing a deal with the Patriots Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After Monday night's struggles in the passing game without Rob Gronkowski (suspension), the Patriots will look to Britt to add some much-needed depth to their wide receiving corps. Britt was waived by Cleveland last Friday and went unclaimed on waivers Monday. In nine games with the Browns this season, Britt caught 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.