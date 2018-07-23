Britt (hamstring) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The hamstring injury was first reported in early June and is apparently taking a long time to heal. Britt can't really afford to take a cautious approach, as he's part of a deep competition at wide receiver, with outcomes ranging from a starting job to being released before Week 1. The 29-year-old caught two passes in three games with the Patriots last regular season, then served as a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs. With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension, New England is looking for someone to step up alongside Chris Hogan and Jordan Matthews. The other leading candidates are Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios.

