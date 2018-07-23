Patriots' Kenny Britt: Starting on PUP list
Britt (hamstring) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The hamstring injury was first reported in early June and is apparently taking a long time to heal. Britt can't really afford to take a cautious approach, as he's part of a deep competition at wide receiver, with outcomes ranging from a starting job to being released before Week 1. The 29-year-old caught two passes in three games with the Patriots last regular season, then served as a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs. With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension, New England is looking for someone to step up alongside Chris Hogan and Jordan Matthews. The other leading candidates are Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios.
More News
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Absent from minicamp session Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking good in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Looking to secure role in offense•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Has team option picked up•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Hauls in 20 passes in 2017•
-
Patriots' Kenny Britt: Inactive Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....
-
Five big questions at QB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...