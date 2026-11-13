Following a full practice Friday, Byard (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich.

Byard opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back limited practices before logging a full session Friday. He hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to fade the injury tag for Sunday's international game, so the veteran safety's status may not be officially known until the Patriots announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Jaylen Reed would be the top candidate to start alongside Craig Woodson at safety if Byard is not cleared to play against Detroit.