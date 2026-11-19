Byard registered 10 tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions in Week 10 in Munich.

Byard picked off a Jared Goff pass intended for Jameson Williams in the end zone late in the second quarter, which halted the Lions' red zone drive in its tracks. It was the first time this season that Byard posted double-digit stops, and each of the veteran safety's two interceptions on the year have come over his last three outings. He enters the Week 11 bye with 53 tackles (26 solo) and five pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.