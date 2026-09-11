Byard posted five tackles (two solo) in a loss to the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Byard tied for second on New England in stops behind Robert Spillane (eight). Byard joined the Patriots in March after two seasons in Chicago. He saw his tackle total dip considerably last year to 93 over 17 regular-season games but balanced that with seven pickoffs, the second-highest total of his career. Byard was on the field for all 50 of the Patriots' defensive snaps Wednesday and should have a near-every-down role throughout the campaign.