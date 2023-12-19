site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-kevin-harris-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 18, 2023
at
8:54 pm ET
•
1 min read
Harris reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday.
With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) out again this past week, Harris saw action on seven offensive snaps behind Ezekiel Elliott and rushed four times for 25 yards and one touchdown in mop-up duty versus Kansas City.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read