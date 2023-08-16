With Ezekiel Elliott having signed with the Patriots, Harris is now competing with Pierre Strong (undisclosed) and Ty Montgomery (leg) for depth slotting behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Prior to the addition of Elliott, Harris was a candidate to secure early-down work when Stevenson needed a breather. However, with the proven veteran back now on board, Harris will now need to compete with Strong, Montgomery and even J.J. Taylor to earn complementary touches in New England's backfield out of the gate this season. Harris is thus off the fantasy lineup radar as long as both Stevenson and Elliott are healthy and available.