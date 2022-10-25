Harris was among the Patriots' inactives for Monday night's loss to the Bears, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

With Damien Harris back in the mix, the 2022 sixth-rounder was the odd man out in the Patriots' Week 7 backfield, which was led by Rhamondre Stevenson, with Pierre Strong in reserve. Kevin Harris is thus off the fantasy radar until injuries hit the team's RB corps.